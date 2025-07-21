Left Menu

UGC Panel Unveils KIIT's Unlawful Actions Amid Nepalese Students' Tragedies

A UGC fact-finding panel has reported illegal activities by KIIT, Bhubaneshwar, linked to the suicides of two Nepalese students. It highlights failures in addressing sexual harassment complaints, favoring illegal compromises, and ignoring law and order protocols, recommending strict action against officials and potential halts on the university's expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a damning report, a fact-finding panel appointed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) has unveiled illegal activities orchestrated by the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneshwar. These activities are associated with the tragic suicides of two Nepalese students, leading the panel to suggest these could have been averted.

The investigation revealed significant failures by the university's internal complaints committee (ICC) to address sexual harassment allegations adequately. This negligence, coupled with a tendency to prioritize university reputation over legitimate actions, contributed to forcing students into illegal compromises, which played a role in the alleged suicides, the panel noted.

Headed by Nageshwar Rao, the committee, which included esteemed academicians like Shasikala Wanjari and HCS Rathore, has urged decisive measures. Recommendations include potential suspension of the university's expansion and disciplinary actions against responsible officials, highlighting a need for stringent regulatory compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

