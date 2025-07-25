Knowledgeum Academy Celebrates Exceptional IB Diploma Achievers

Knowledgeum Academy, pioneering educational institution under the JAIN Group, celebrated its annual Achievers' Day on 24th July 2025, at its Jayanagar campus, applauding top performers from the 2023-2025 IB Diploma Programme.

This year, the institution recorded an impressive 90% success rate in the IB Diploma, achieving a school average of 32 points, with the highest score being 41 out of 45. Student Nihitha Hegde was notably recognized, receiving The Knowledgeum Excellence Award and a cash prize of ₹1 lakh for her outstanding achievements.

Founder Chairman, Dr. Chenraj Roychand, emphasized the importance of deep thinking and continuous learning. Meanwhile, learners hailed the positive impact of Knowledgeum's rigorous curriculum, which blends academic and personal development, preparing students for global success, with placements at prestigious institutions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)