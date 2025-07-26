Tragedy Strikes: Rajasthan School Building Collapse Sparks Outcry

The Education Minister of Rajasthan, Madan Dilawar, on Saturday shouldered moral responsibility for a fatal school building collapse in Jhalawar, which resulted in the deaths of seven children and left 28 injured. The tragic event has drawn criticism toward the BJP government for not including the school in the list of deteriorating buildings slated for repair.

Despite the severe backlash, images surfaced of Dilawar receiving a ceremonial welcome with rose petals, sparking further criticism. Responding to this, Dilawar insisted he did not endorse such receptions, stating he has not worn a garland for 36 years.

In reaction to the incident, the Union Education Ministry has urged all states to conduct urgent safety audits of educational facilities. Dilawar commented on increased funding, from Rs 82 crore to Rs 175 crore, for school repairs this year and reiterated the focus on stringent measures to prevent future incidents.

