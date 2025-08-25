BSDU: Bridging Global Standards with Indian Values in Skill Development
Bhartiya Skill Development University in Jaipur hosted an orientation program, introducing new students to its Swiss Dual System-based educational model. The event highlighted BSDU's focus on skill development, gender equity, and global employability, positioning students for leadership roles in India's growing economy.
Bhartiya Skill Development University (BSDU) in Jaipur, known for its distinct skill-based approach, hosted an orientation program for its new batch on August 22-23, 2025. The event marked the start of an enlightening academic journey, designed to prepare students for industry demands from day one.
The orientation focused on BSDU's Swiss Dual System (SDS), blending global educational standards with Indian cultural values. Students were introduced to the university's unique learning model and its emphasis on practical skills, facilitated by industry internships and advanced infrastructure. This approach ensures graduates possess both employability and entrepreneurial insights.
Kicking off the program, BSDU leadership, including Dr. Shaikh Juned Saoud, articulated the university's vision of education beyond conventional methods. Recognizing the importance of gender equity, the orientation underscored BSDU's commitment to inclusive growth, catering equally to women's participation in technical fields.
