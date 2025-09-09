Left Menu

Indo-Russian Strategic Education Think Tank: Pioneering Collaborative Advancements

Tezpur University's Vice Chancellor, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, met with Indian embassy officials in Vladivostok to discuss establishing an Indo-Russian think tank focused on strategic education policies. The think tank aims to enhance educational strategies and foster collaborations across critical sectors relevant to both nations, including aviation, energy, and digital transformation.

Updated: 09-09-2025 17:25 IST
Tezpur University's Vice Chancellor, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, spearheaded discussions with Indian embassy officials in Russia's Vladivostok, targeting the establishment of an Indo-Russian think tank for strategic policy planning. This proposed joint venture aims to reform the educational landscape across the Asia-Pacific region.

Alongside Prof Subhrangshu Sekhar Sarkar, Director of International Affairs, the delegation engaged in constructive dialogues with Deputy Chief of Mission Nikhilesh Giri and Consul General Siddharta Gowrav, representing significant diplomatic collaboration. The joint effort is envisioned as a policy and research hub to propel educational excellence.

The bilateral initiative aspires to craft comprehensive policies that align with regional developmental goals, promoting joint research in critical sectors such as aviation engineering, energy, and digital transformation. The partnership capitalizes on prior engagements from the Eastern Economic Forum, indicating a promising future for Indo-Russian educational collaboration.

