Dharmendra Pradhan Clarifies Language Policy Misconceptions

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reiterated that the Centre is not enforcing any language, countering allegations that the government is imposing a three-language policy on states.

Pradhan explained that for primary students, one of the languages must be the mother tongue, while the others can be chosen by the states or students. He highlighted that several states, regardless of political affiliation, are already embracing this approach.

Touching on recent discussions with Tamil Nadu officials, Pradhan underlined the importance of mutual understanding and cooperation in educational funding under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan scheme.

