Samartha's Humanity-Centered Design Wins Global Recognition

Samartha, an initiative by Mantra4Change, has been awarded the 2025 Don Norman Design Award for its innovative use of humanity-centered design in transforming public education. The program empowers school stakeholders to drive change, aligning with sustainable and empathetic education practices. This international recognition underscores their impact and encourages global community-led education reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BENGALURU, India – The Samartha initiative, a brainchild of Mantra4Change, has clinched the prestigious 2025 Don Norman Design Award (DNDA) in recognition of its trailblazing approach to public education transformation. Emphasizing humanity-centered design (HCD+), Samartha empowers stakeholders to explore and address school challenges collaboratively, steering educational reform.

The accolade highlights the profound impact that empathetic, sustainable design can have on public education. Samartha's unique approach places leadership in the hands of school leaders, teachers, parents, and students, fostering ecosystems that prioritize equitable learning through shared ownership.

This honor, awarded by a global panel and aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, elevates Mantra4Change's status in education innovation. It is a testament to the organization's commitment to transformative, community-driven design solutions, which have revitalized government schools into interactive and collaborative environments.

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

