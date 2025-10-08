Samartha's Humanity-Centered Design Wins Global Recognition

BENGALURU, India – The Samartha initiative, a brainchild of Mantra4Change, has clinched the prestigious 2025 Don Norman Design Award (DNDA) in recognition of its trailblazing approach to public education transformation. Emphasizing humanity-centered design (HCD+), Samartha empowers stakeholders to explore and address school challenges collaboratively, steering educational reform.

The accolade highlights the profound impact that empathetic, sustainable design can have on public education. Samartha's unique approach places leadership in the hands of school leaders, teachers, parents, and students, fostering ecosystems that prioritize equitable learning through shared ownership.

This honor, awarded by a global panel and aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, elevates Mantra4Change's status in education innovation. It is a testament to the organization's commitment to transformative, community-driven design solutions, which have revitalized government schools into interactive and collaborative environments.

