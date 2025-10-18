Left Menu

Ladakh LG launches REWA 2.0, says scheme removes financial barriers for UPSC aspirants

Earlier, the Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education, Bhanu Prabha highlighted that under the REWA 2.0 scheme, Rs 1.18 lakh -- covering both coaching fees and accommodation expenses -- will be provided to 40 candidates each from Leh and Kargil, including one seat per district for persons with disabilities, for a duration of six months.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 18-10-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 20:46 IST
Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday launched REWA 2.0 scheme here, saying this marks a significant milestone in the Union Territory's journey towards youth empowerment and equitable opportunity.

He said the scheme reflects his administration's commitment to enabling 80 meritorious yet economically disadvantaged candidates from Leh and Kargil to access quality coaching for the UPSC examination.

The Lt Governor stressed the need to make UPSC coaching more accessible for economically disadvantaged students from Ladakh, emphasising the importance of providing merit-based scholarships to attract talented candidates from the region who can crack the examination, secure top government jobs, and serve the nation.

"The REWA (reaching educated and well-informed aspirants) 2.0 will provide a level playing field to deserving candidates by covering coaching and accommodation expenses of Rs 1.18 lakh each for a period of six months, enabling them to pursue training at reputed institutions of their choice across the country," he said. The Lt Governor said the scheme underscores the administration's resolve to ensure that financial hardship does not hinder the aspirations of talented youth from Ladakh who wish to serve the nation through civil services.

Emphasising the need for greater access to high-quality coaching and mentorship for Ladakhi students, he said the initiative reflects the government's broader vision of inclusive development through education and opportunity. He urged eligible candidates to make full use of the scheme and strive for excellence with determination and confidence.

Earlier, the Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education, Bhanu Prabha highlighted that under the REWA 2.0 scheme, Rs 1.18 lakh -- covering both coaching fees and accommodation expenses -- will be provided to 40 candidates each from Leh and Kargil, including one seat per district for persons with disabilities, for a duration of six months. Candidates between 21 and 36 years of age can select any coaching institute of their choice and must appear in the forthcoming UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination, she added.

