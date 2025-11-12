Ellen MacGregor-Reid Appointed as New Secretary for Education

Education Minister Erica Stanford has officially announced the appointment of Ellen MacGregor-Reid as the new Secretary for Education, marking a pivotal moment in New Zealand’s ongoing education reform. The appointment, effective from 25 November 2025, will span four and a half years, ensuring steady leadership as the Ministry of Education advances its commitment to raising achievement standards and delivering equitable outcomes for all learners.

A Proven Leader in Education Policy and Reform

Ms MacGregor-Reid has been acting in the Secretary for Education role since October 2024, during which time she has played an integral part in shaping and implementing the Government’s education reform agenda. Her focus has been on building a world-leading system that enhances student achievement, modernises teaching and learning frameworks, and supports educators in delivering quality education nationwide.

“Our reforms are about ambition, raising achievement and delivering better outcomes for our young people. Ms MacGregor-Reid has been instrumental in advancing these goals,” Minister Stanford said. “Her leadership and deep understanding of the education landscape make her the right person to continue driving progress.”

An Experienced Public Servant with a Strong Policy Background

Ellen MacGregor-Reid brings to the role more than two decades of public sector experience. Since joining the Ministry of Education in 2015, she has held senior leadership roles, including Deputy Secretary positions overseeing Curriculum, Early Learning, and Education Policy. Her work has been central to major curriculum reforms, early childhood learning strategies, and equity initiatives designed to support vulnerable learners.

Before joining the Ministry, Ms MacGregor-Reid served in senior policy and strategy roles at both the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD). This cross-agency experience has given her a holistic understanding of how education interacts with broader social and economic policies — an asset in shaping comprehensive, evidence-based reforms.

Commitment to Educational Excellence and Equity

Minister Stanford highlighted that the appointment underscores the Government’s focus on equity, excellence, and accountability within the education sector. “I look forward to continuing to work with Ms MacGregor-Reid to ensure that every student, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to reach their full potential,” she said.

Under MacGregor-Reid’s stewardship, the Ministry is expected to continue its work on strengthening literacy and numeracy, improving teacher support and professional development, and enhancing pathways between education and employment. The leadership transition comes at a critical time, as the education system faces evolving challenges, including technological change, curriculum updates, and post-pandemic learning recovery.

Looking Ahead

With Ellen MacGregor-Reid’s appointment now confirmed, the Ministry of Education enters a period of renewed direction and stability. Her blend of policy expertise, leadership experience, and deep commitment to learner success positions her well to guide New Zealand’s education system toward its vision of equitable, high-quality learning for all.