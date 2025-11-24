Left Menu

Nigerian School Kidnappings: A Nation in Crisis

Fifty students kidnapped from a Nigerian Catholic school escaped and reunited with their parents. However, 253 students and 12 staff remain captive. Amid scrutiny from international leaders, including Pope Leo urging their release, Nigerian security forces rescued 38 people abducted from a church in Kwara state.

Updated: 24-11-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 02:25 IST
Nigerian School Kidnappings: A Nation in Crisis
In a significant development, fifty children from a group of over 300, abducted from a Catholic school in Nigeria, are now reunited with their parents, church authorities announced on Sunday. Despite this success, fears linger as 253 children and 12 teachers remain in captivity, according to CAN Chairman Bulus Yohanna.

The successful escape occurred between Friday and Saturday, prompting a rush of anxious parents to the Niger state school. Amose Ibrahim, a worried father, expressed his disappointment as none of his three children were among those found. The ongoing ordeal highlights vulnerabilities in Nigerian school security.

As international attention sharpens, notably from U.S. President Donald Trump, Pope Leo has publicly pleaded for the captives' release during a mass in Rome. Meanwhile, in Kwara state, Nigerian security successfully rescued 38 abductees from a church, though the assault tragically claimed two lives.

