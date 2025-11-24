Merit vs. Religion: Omar Abdullah Challenges BJP's Stance
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticizes the BJP's stance on SMVDIME admissions, emphasizing the need for merit-based selection and denouncing religious bias. Abdullah highlights constitutional secularism, questioning the notion of granting minority status to the institute without Supreme Court approval, due to alleged unfair admissions practices favoring one community.
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, has strongly criticized the BJP's approach toward admissions at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), emphasizing the importance of merit-based selection over religious considerations.
Abdullah highlighted the secular nature of the Constitution, arguing that any deviation from merit-based admissions would require Supreme Court approval. The controversy emerged after a majority of seats were allocated to students from one community, sparking calls for minority status for the institute.
Despite opposition demands for reservation based on faith, Abdullah questioned the validity of such claims, underscoring that the establishment of SMVDIME never intended to exclude students based on religion. He asserted that any policy changes should adhere to the Act passed by the J-K Assembly.
