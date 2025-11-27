Calicut University Faces Exam Paper Repetition Scandal

Calicut University is under scrutiny after a question paper used in a recent Undergraduate Multi Disciplinary Course (MDC) exam was discovered to be a repeat of a previous year. Officials confirmed the incident, which occurred during the 'Art of Stress Management' exam for first-semester Psychology students on November 25.

The university authorities noted that the matter has been brought to their attention, and they plan to discuss it with the Board of Studies to determine the next steps. No formal complaints have been registered, but the issue arose when students and teachers highlighted the duplication.

Typically, three sets of question papers are submitted by instructors, with one inadvertently being a copy from last year. This oversight was not caught during the cross-checking process, the officials mentioned.

(With inputs from agencies.)