Himachal Pradesh Schools Regain Affiliation, Aim for Excellence
Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has reinstated affiliations for 292 institutions after temporary suspension. Education Minister Rohit Thakur clarified that this was not a revocation but a suspension due to incomplete formalities, now addressed. The state aims to develop schools as centers of excellence while initiating CBSE affiliations.
The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has restored affiliations for 292 institutions after a temporary suspension, Education Minister Rohit Thakur announced in the state Assembly on Thursday. The minister clarified that the suspension was due to incomplete formalities, which have been resolved, and there was no revocation involved.
Minister Thakur also informed the Assembly that the process of affiliating approximately 100 government senior secondary schools with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is underway. This is part of the state's broader effort to enhance education through new initiatives, including establishing Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools.
The minister emphasized the aim of creating a student-centered, quality-driven educational system to make the Himachal Pradesh Board more competitive. He added that the initiative would also help maintain checks on private schools. Free uniforms, books, and other educational resources will continue for students under this new system.
