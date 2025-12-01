Left Menu

Scholarship Achievements Shine at SMU's 25th Convocation

Anil Kakodar, a renowned nuclear physicist, is set to be the chief guest at Sikkim Manipal University's 25th Convocation. Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur will oversee the event. The ceremony will honor 1,075 graduates, including 21 PhD scholars. The event is scheduled for December 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned nuclear physicist Anil Kakodar will serve as the chief guest at the 25th Convocation of Sikkim Manipal University, set to take place on December 3, according to an official announcement on Monday.

The convocation ceremony will be presided over by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, who also serves as the Chancellor of SMU.

This significant academic event will see the awarding of 1,075 degrees, including 670 Bachelor's, 405 Master's, and 21 PhD degrees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

