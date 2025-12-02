Govt Reaches Pay Agreement for Over 1,000 Community Education Professionals

Education Minister Erica Stanford has welcomed the successful conclusion of pay negotiations for New Zealand’s community education workforce, following a majority vote from Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) members in favour of the new settlement.

The agreement marks a milestone for the Community Education Collective Agreement (CECA), which covers educators working in adult learning programmes, arts and music education, and specialised tutoring services across the country.

“Community education promotes a culture of lifelong learning and helps people to gain new and valuable skills outside and beyond school,” Ms Stanford said.

She acknowledged the wide-ranging role community educators play, noting that they not only support personal development and creativity but also contribute to workforce training, migrant support, and social inclusion.

Under the new settlement:

Pay rates will increase for all eligible community education employees

More than 1,000 professionals are expected to benefit each year

Providers and staff will gain greater clarity and consistency in employment conditions

The agreement aligns pay settings more closely with other parts of the education sector

Ms Stanford praised the negotiating process, calling it an example of constructive collaboration.

“This settlement is a positive outcome for educators and shows what can be achieved through focused, good-faith bargaining. Community education providers play an essential and often underestimated role in our education system, and this agreement recognises the value of their contribution.”

The Ministry of Education and PPTA say implementation will begin in the coming months, with back pay and pay adjustments phased in according to the agreement timeline.

The settlement is expected to strengthen recruitment and retention within the sector, supporting long-term stability and improving access to lifelong learning opportunities throughout New Zealand.