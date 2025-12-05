Left Menu

Reimagining Osmania University: A Historic Transformation

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced comprehensive development plans for Osmania University, emphasizing the conservation of historic buildings and the creation of new facilities to accommodate more students. He stressed the importance of feedback from students and staff and highlighted urban forestry as a development opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-12-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:56 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has promised a significant development initiative at the historic Osmania University (OU). Funds will not hinder the proposed enhancements, according to Reddy.

The Chief Minister plans to inspect the university in December to assess hostels and academic blocks. He mandated the preservation of the institution's historic structures and proposed constructing new ones with increased capacity.

Reddy emphasized maintaining and creating water resources within the campus, utilizing urban forestry funds, and encouraged suggestions from students and faculty through campus drop boxes.

