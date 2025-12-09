Urgent Reforms Needed: Streamlining Accreditation in Indian Higher Education

A Parliamentary panel has identified significant shortcomings in the accreditation procedures of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in India, labeling them as excessively lengthy and bureaucratic. The panel calls for immediate systemic reforms at the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) to restore credibility.

The Standing Committee on Education, led by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, noted a leadership gap at the University Grants Commission (UGC), urging the swift appointment of a new chairperson. Additionally, it underscored funding problems and inadequate fellowship provisions at national research councils.

The panel also referenced a bribery investigation involving NAAC and emphasized the importance of transparency in the accreditation process. They advocated for a simpler accreditation model and for immediate action to fill leadership and funding gaps in pivotal educational bodies.

