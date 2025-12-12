Maharashtra's Agricultural Universities Struggle With Job Vacancies

Maharashtra's agricultural education sector confronts significant workforce challenges, with over 7,100 teaching and non-teaching positions currently unfilled across its major universities. The state's Agriculture Minister, Dattatray Bharne, disclosed these figures in a legislative council meeting on Thursday, responding to inquiries from council members.

Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth faces 2,235 vacancies, with similar situations at Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth in Rahuri, Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth in Parbhani, and Dr. Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth in Dapoli. Despite these gaps, existing staff and contractual employees are managing the workload.

The minister assured that thorough data on these vacancies is being compiled, with the goal of submitting a proposal to the finance department. Only after government policy approval will the positions be filled, he added, acknowledging the current impact on education and research.

(With inputs from agencies.)