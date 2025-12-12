Left Menu

Maharashtra's Agricultural Universities Struggle With Job Vacancies

Maharashtra's agricultural universities face over 7,100 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions, affecting education and research. Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne revealed this in a legislative council session. Plans are underway to compile data for a proposal to the finance department, aiming for approval to fill these vacancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:49 IST
Maharashtra's Agricultural Universities Struggle With Job Vacancies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's agricultural education sector confronts significant workforce challenges, with over 7,100 teaching and non-teaching positions currently unfilled across its major universities. The state's Agriculture Minister, Dattatray Bharne, disclosed these figures in a legislative council meeting on Thursday, responding to inquiries from council members.

Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth faces 2,235 vacancies, with similar situations at Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth in Rahuri, Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth in Parbhani, and Dr. Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth in Dapoli. Despite these gaps, existing staff and contractual employees are managing the workload.

The minister assured that thorough data on these vacancies is being compiled, with the goal of submitting a proposal to the finance department. Only after government policy approval will the positions be filled, he added, acknowledging the current impact on education and research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025