Kotak Alts Launches Katalyst Awards with Rs. 25 Lakhs Prize Crowning India's Best Financial Vodcast

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Limited (''Kotak Alts'') today announced the launch of the inaugural Kotak Alts Katalyst Awards, a first-of-its-kind platform dedicated to celebrating India's best financial vodcasts with a prize of Rs. 25 Lakhs. This winner-takes-all award aims to set a benchmark for authentic financial content and reward creators who inspire confidence and empower millions of young and first-time investors. Aspiring applicants can submit one best vodcast that was publicly available on YouTube and released during the calendar year 2025 (from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2025) via katalyst.kotakalternateasset.com by 31 January 2026. Following the submission phase, a panel of esteemed industry judges will evaluate entries based on content quality, originality, and audience engagement.

Srini Sriniwasan, Managing Director, Kotak Alts, said, ''India is experiencing its largest wave of financial participation. Millions of new investors are searching for clarity in a digital world crowded with fragmented advice and trending shortcuts. Podcasts and vodcasts have emerged as powerful mediums for financial literacy, yet quality and credibility vary widely. Katalyst addresses this gap by spotlighting one creator who simplifies complexity, delivers trust, and makes financial education engaging and actionable.'' Eligibility and Submission guidelines • Indian citizen residing in India with valid ID proof • Minimum 50,000 YouTube subscribers as of 31 December 2025 • At least one year of experience producing financial literacy vodcasts and three advisory episodes by 31 December 2025 • Submit one standout vodcast (minimum 5 minutes, released between 1 January and 31 December 2025) via katalyst.kotakalternateasset.com by 31 January 2026 • Content must focus on simplifying finance for young and first-time investors in English or major Indian languages with English subtitles • Entries will be judged by an eminent panel on content quality, originality, and audience engagement. Details of the jury and evaluation process will be announced shortly.

The Katalyst Award is dedicated to honoring content creators who place the financial literacy of Indians above commercial interests—celebrating those who cut through the digital noise to deliver clear, trustworthy, and impactful content on investment education. By recognizing creators who prioritize substance over profit, the award not only sets a new benchmark for quality in financial communication but also inspires a culture of informed investing across India. This initiative encourages audiences, especially young and first-time investors, to make confident financial decisions, while encouraging creators to innovate and maintain the highest standards of authenticity and educational value. In doing so, Katalyst is helping to transform the landscape of financial literacy, making it more accessible, engaging, and meaningful for millions of Indians.

About Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Ltd Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Limited (''Kotak Alts''), a part of Kotak Mahindra Group (''Kotak''), focuses on Alternate Asset Management and Investment Advisory businesses. Kotak Alts was set up in early 2005 and has raised, managed, and advised over USD 22 billion across different asset classes, including Private Equity, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Special Situations, Private Credit, and Investment Advisory. The asset management business and investment advisory vertical are managed by independent specialist teams. For more information, visit https://www.kotakalternateasset.com/.

