Tragic Endings: NEET Aspirants' Deaths Stir Protests and Suspicions in Patna

In Patna, investigators sealed a hostel following the death of an 18-year-old NEET aspirant, sparking protests. Allegations of sexual assault and police cover-up led to the formation of a Special Investigation Team. Another NEET aspirant's suicide in a nearby hostel has also raised concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:29 IST
Tragic Endings: NEET Aspirants' Deaths Stir Protests and Suspicions in Patna
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Officials in Patna have sealed a private hostel following the death of an 18-year-old NEET aspirant amid allegations of sexual assault and police cover-up by her family. The young woman, originally from Jehanabad, was found unconscious and later died, triggering massive protests.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed after Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor demanded a re-investigation, inspected the hostel. Concerns over safety were heightened further after the suicide of another NEET aspirant in a nearby hostel.

The death of the second student, a 15-year-old from Aurangabad, prompted the detention of a boy, who was accused based on the deceased's family's complaints. Both cases have drawn significant attention to the safety of students preparing for the NEET exam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

