Tragic Endings: NEET Aspirants' Deaths Stir Protests and Suspicions in Patna

Officials in Patna have sealed a private hostel following the death of an 18-year-old NEET aspirant amid allegations of sexual assault and police cover-up by her family. The young woman, originally from Jehanabad, was found unconscious and later died, triggering massive protests.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed after Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor demanded a re-investigation, inspected the hostel. Concerns over safety were heightened further after the suicide of another NEET aspirant in a nearby hostel.

The death of the second student, a 15-year-old from Aurangabad, prompted the detention of a boy, who was accused based on the deceased's family's complaints. Both cases have drawn significant attention to the safety of students preparing for the NEET exam.

