Bridging the Talent Gap: SAS and Jaypee Launch AI & Data Science MBA
India's digital economy demands AI skills, but the talent gap is widening. To address this, SAS partners with Jaypee Business School to launch an MBA in AI & Data Science. This program combines SAS's analytics expertise with Jaypee's academic strengths, preparing professionals for leadership roles in AI-driven business transformation.
India is experiencing a pronounced shift towards a digital economy, necessitating a workforce proficient in artificial intelligence and data science. However, there exists a growing talent gap as demand outpaces supply.
To address this, SAS, a leader in data and AI, has partnered with Jaypee Business School to inaugurate a specialized MBA program in AI & Data Science. This new offering is designed to marry theoretical knowledge with real-world application, equipping students with the necessary skills for an analytics-driven marketplace.
The curriculum integrates SAS's industry-leading tools, offering structured lab sessions and capstone projects that pave the way for recognized certifications. This collaboration promises to develop professionals adept in data-led decision-making, opening new doors for leadership positions in the burgeoning field of AI.
