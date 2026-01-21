Bridging the Talent Gap: SAS and Jaypee Launch AI & Data Science MBA

India is experiencing a pronounced shift towards a digital economy, necessitating a workforce proficient in artificial intelligence and data science. However, there exists a growing talent gap as demand outpaces supply.

To address this, SAS, a leader in data and AI, has partnered with Jaypee Business School to inaugurate a specialized MBA program in AI & Data Science. This new offering is designed to marry theoretical knowledge with real-world application, equipping students with the necessary skills for an analytics-driven marketplace.

The curriculum integrates SAS's industry-leading tools, offering structured lab sessions and capstone projects that pave the way for recognized certifications. This collaboration promises to develop professionals adept in data-led decision-making, opening new doors for leadership positions in the burgeoning field of AI.

