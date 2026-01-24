Global Teachers’ Olympiad 2025: Recognizing Excellence in Education

Mumbai witnessed the successful conclusion of the Global Teachers' Olympiad 2025, a premier assessment initiative recognizing excellence in education.

Organized by the International Institute for Teacher Education & Development, the Olympiad assessed over 8,000 educators on skills like pedagogy, communication, and digital literacy, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020.

Aimed at benchmarking teacher competencies, top-ranked educators received accolades and scholarships, marking this event as a pivotal platform in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)