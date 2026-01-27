Left Menu

India-EU Forge Pioneering Mobility Pact

India and the European Union have concluded a landmark agreement on mobility, enhancing opportunities for Indian students, professionals, and workers in Europe. The pact, a first for the EU with any partner, aims to streamline migration, strengthen education ties, and boost cooperation in technology and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic move, India and the European Union signed a comprehensive mobility pact on Tuesday, offering a gateway for Indian students, professionals, and workers to access opportunities within Europe. This agreement was finalized during the India-EU summit talks, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Antonio Costa.

Highlighting the significance of the pact, Modi stated that it would create new avenues within the European Union for Indian talent, while simultaneously forging closer ties in science and technology. Countries like France, Germany, and Italy already have such partnerships with India, and this new agreement marks the EU's first mobility arrangement with a partner nation.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized the pact's role in facilitating safe and regular migration, bolstering skill development, and simplifying the movement of skilled workers. An education and skills dialogue is set to further enhance education levels, promote qualification recognition, and foster collaboration between the two regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

