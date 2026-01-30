UP Governor pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-01-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 15:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel on Friday paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, officials said. According to an official statement, a tribute programme was organised at the Gandhi Auditorium in Jan Bhavan (formerly Raj Bhavan) to mark the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation and Martyrs' Day, in the presence of the governor. During the programme, officers and staff of the Raj Bhavan also offered floral tributes to Gandhi's portrait. Students from Bhatkhande Culture University and children residing at Jan Bhavan presented soulful renditions of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajans, the statements said. The performances included ''Raghupati Raghav,'' ''Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye,'' ''Om Tatsat Narayan'', and ''Shri Ramchandra Kripalu Bhagwan'', it added. On the occasion of Martyrs' Day, Patel, along with Raj Bhavan officials, staff members and other dignitaries present, observed two minutes of silence in memory of the martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

