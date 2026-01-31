Left Menu

Eye screening drive for adults, schoolchildren launched in Varanasi

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 31-01-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 10:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A vision screening campaign targeting adults and schoolchildren in rural areas was launched here to expand access to primary eye care and facilitate early detection of vision problems, officials said on Saturday. The initiative, launched on Friday, is being implemented by the India Vision Institute (IVI) in partnership with CreditAccess India Foundation, the CSR arm of CreditAccess Grameen Limited. The programme aims to take basic eye screening services closer to communities and classrooms, with provisions for referral and follow-up care wherever required. IVI Chief Executive Officer Vinod Daniel said timely primary eye care interventions can have a direct impact on learning outcomes and productivity by addressing uncorrected refractive errors at an early stage. Officials associated with the programme said the campaign would work with local stakeholders to ensure smooth delivery of screenings and continuity of care, particularly for school-going children and working adults, with the broader objective of reducing avoidable vision impairment. CreditAccess India Foundation Chief Operating Officer Satish Rao said the collaboration was focused on improving access to essential eye care services at the community level, while its Chief Business Officer Gopal Reddy said initiatives such as accessible vision care contribute to education and livelihoods.

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

