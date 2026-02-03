Left Menu

Empowering Future Leaders: President Murmu's Call to Action at Fakir Mohan University

President Droupadi Murmu spoke at the convocation of Fakir Mohan University, urging students to contribute to society's growth. Highlighting the influence of Fakir Mohan Senapati's literary works, she emphasized the importance of dedication and culture. Murmu praised the university's research initiatives and underscored the role of education in societal progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu, addressing students at Odisha's Fakir Mohan University convocation, called for dedication in societal development. She emphasized the integral role of community progress in national growth.

Praising Fakir Mohan Senapati's influence, President Murmu highlighted the significance of mother tongue education as per the National Education Policy-2020, linking it to cultural connectivity.

Murmu lauded Fakir Mohan University's research achievements, urging further contributions in local agricultural sectors and community projects. She stressed universities' role in fostering ethical leadership and innovation for a sustainable, inclusive future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

