Addressing Student Suicides at BITS Pilani: Goa Government's Pledge for Action

The concerning trend of student suicides at BITS Pilani's south Goa campus has prompted a promise of strict action from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The state government is taking this matter seriously, following the tragic case of Vishnavi Jitesh, a 20-year-old engineering student who was found dead in her hostel room.

The Chief Minister assured reporters that the ongoing investigation by the district Collector would determine the necessary actions to address these tragic events. This comes after student suicides were linked to exam-related stress during the recent state assembly session.

The issue persists as the institute remains silent on the matter, with the government's response awaited upon the conclusion of the inquiry. The urgency in addressing mental health challenges in academic institutions is more pressing than ever.