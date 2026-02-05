Left Menu

IIM Calcutta Partners with FPSB India for Executive Education in Financial Planning

IIM Calcutta has signed an agreement with FPSB India to introduce an executive education program in chartered financial planning. The collaboration aims to blend IIM-C's academic strengths with FPSB's expertise in financial planning standards, further strengthening its offerings in executive education.

Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2026 20:59 IST
IIM Calcutta has taken a significant step toward enhancing financial education by signing a partnership agreement with Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) India. The agreement was formalized in an event held in Mumbai, attended by IIM Calcutta Director Prof Alok Kumar Rai and FPSB's Global CEO, Dante De Gori.

This collaboration aims to introduce an executive education program in chartered financial planning, combining IIM Calcutta's renowned academic excellence with FPSB's global expertise in financial planning standards. The program is expected to elevate professional financial planning education in India.

Prof P Rajesh Babu, Dean of Executive Education at IIM Calcutta, was present at the signing ceremony. With this initiative, IIM Calcutta continues to reinforce its position as a leader in business education and executive training in India.

