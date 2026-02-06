Crisis in U.S. Air Traffic Control: High Failure Rates and Staffing Shortages

The U.S. Transportation Department's Office of Inspector General announced it will launch an investigation into the high failure rates seen among air traffic control trainees.

Amid a dire shortage of controllers, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) falling approximately 3,500 short of its staffing goals, current controllers are often required to work mandatory overtime and six-day weeks. Serious issues at the FAA's training academy, such as attrition, retirements, and high washout rates, are adding to the problem. In 2024, the inspector general reported a failure rate of over 30% among trainees.

Efforts to address the problem include congressional approval for hiring 2,500 additional controllers this year and a campaign that received over 10,000 applications. FAA initiatives include offering retirement-eligible controllers a 20% lump-sum payment to delay retirement, increasing starting salaries for those attending the training academy, and reducing time-to-hire by four months. Training challenges remain, owing to a shortage of instructors, capacity limits, and outdated curricula.

(With inputs from agencies.)