JGU Expands Global Reach with 10 New Academic MoUs at QS India Summit
O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) signed MoUs with 10 international universities at the QS India Summit 2026 in Goa. The partnerships aim to enhance academic collaboration through student and faculty exchanges, joint research, and other initiatives, aligning with partner institutions' academic priorities and JGU's internationalisation strategy.
O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has signed important Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with 10 prestigious universities from five countries during the QS India Summit 2026 held in Goa.
This move strengthens JGU's international collaborations and sets a collaborative framework involving student and faculty exchanges, joint research, among others. The universities partnering with JGU include institutions from Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Egypt, and Thailand.
These alliances, as highlighted by JGU's leadership, are significant steps towards global academic partnerships, with a focus on producing measurable research outcomes and expanding opportunities for international cooperation.
