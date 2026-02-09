Left Menu

JGU Expands Global Reach with 10 New Academic MoUs at QS India Summit

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) signed MoUs with 10 international universities at the QS India Summit 2026 in Goa. The partnerships aim to enhance academic collaboration through student and faculty exchanges, joint research, and other initiatives, aligning with partner institutions' academic priorities and JGU's internationalisation strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:00 IST
JGU Expands Global Reach with 10 New Academic MoUs at QS India Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has signed important Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with 10 prestigious universities from five countries during the QS India Summit 2026 held in Goa.

This move strengthens JGU's international collaborations and sets a collaborative framework involving student and faculty exchanges, joint research, among others. The universities partnering with JGU include institutions from Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Egypt, and Thailand.

These alliances, as highlighted by JGU's leadership, are significant steps towards global academic partnerships, with a focus on producing measurable research outcomes and expanding opportunities for international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden Reinforces Citizenship Rules with Stricter Policies

Sweden Reinforces Citizenship Rules with Stricter Policies

 Sweden
2
Controversial Video Sparks Tensions: Owaisi vs. Sarma

Controversial Video Sparks Tensions: Owaisi vs. Sarma

 India
3
Uganda's Political Turmoil: Tensions Surrounding Opposition Leader Bobi Wine

Uganda's Political Turmoil: Tensions Surrounding Opposition Leader Bobi Wine

 Kenya
4
Institute Bridges Innovation with Manufacturing at Ahmedabad University

Institute Bridges Innovation with Manufacturing at Ahmedabad University

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026