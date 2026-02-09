Capital Schools Under Siege: Anxiety Soars Amid Bomb Threat Emails

In the heart of the capital, an unsettling pattern is emerging as schools face repeated bomb threat emails. Parents report rising anxiety among children and disrupted routines, with frequent evacuations becoming a disturbing norm. These incidents have caused significant mental distress, echoing alarms across educational institutions.

Security measures are at an all-time high, with mock drills, hooter systems, and enhanced surveillance being employed to counteract the looming threats. School authorities are maintaining constant coordination with law enforcement to ensure the safety of students and staff. Despite the numerous hoaxes, vigilance remains paramount.

Parents, meanwhile, are calling for decisive action from the government to identify and apprehend the culprits behind these emails. As security agencies intensify their efforts, the education sector stands resilient, determined to protect their young charges amidst the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)