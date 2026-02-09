Left Menu

Capital Schools Under Siege: Anxiety Soars Amid Bomb Threat Emails

Repeated bomb threat emails targeting schools in the capital are causing anxiety for families and disrupting school routines. Many threats are declared hoaxes, but they still lead to evacuations and increased security measures. Parents urge authorities to track down perpetrators for peace of mind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:41 IST
Capital Schools Under Siege: Anxiety Soars Amid Bomb Threat Emails
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the heart of the capital, an unsettling pattern is emerging as schools face repeated bomb threat emails. Parents report rising anxiety among children and disrupted routines, with frequent evacuations becoming a disturbing norm. These incidents have caused significant mental distress, echoing alarms across educational institutions.

Security measures are at an all-time high, with mock drills, hooter systems, and enhanced surveillance being employed to counteract the looming threats. School authorities are maintaining constant coordination with law enforcement to ensure the safety of students and staff. Despite the numerous hoaxes, vigilance remains paramount.

Parents, meanwhile, are calling for decisive action from the government to identify and apprehend the culprits behind these emails. As security agencies intensify their efforts, the education sector stands resilient, determined to protect their young charges amidst the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden Reinforces Citizenship Rules with Stricter Policies

Sweden Reinforces Citizenship Rules with Stricter Policies

 Sweden
2
Controversial Video Sparks Tensions: Owaisi vs. Sarma

Controversial Video Sparks Tensions: Owaisi vs. Sarma

 India
3
Uganda's Political Turmoil: Tensions Surrounding Opposition Leader Bobi Wine

Uganda's Political Turmoil: Tensions Surrounding Opposition Leader Bobi Wine

 Kenya
4
Institute Bridges Innovation with Manufacturing at Ahmedabad University

Institute Bridges Innovation with Manufacturing at Ahmedabad University

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026