West Bengal Board Exams 2023: Enhanced Security with 7,000 New Invigilators

In a significant move, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is all set to conduct the Class 12 board exams from February 12 to 27, with stringent security protocols to ensure a smooth process. Approximately 7.10 lakh candidates will take the exams, officials announced.

To bolster security and examination integrity, the Council has mandated CCTV cameras at all exam venues. Remarkably, this year 7,000 invigilators are being recruited from primary, upper primary, and secondary schools due to many higher secondary teachers participating in electoral roll revisions.

Additional security measures include designating over 100 venues as 'sensitive,' which will receive heightened supervision. The Council has also set up multiple distribution centers to ensure efficient logistics and timely delivery of exam materials.