Left Menu

West Bengal Board Exams 2023: Enhanced Security with 7,000 New Invigilators

Over 7.10 lakh students are set to take the West Bengal class 12 exams starting February 12. With 7,000 new invigilators recruited and strict security measures like CCTV surveillance, the board ensures a smooth examination process amidst ongoing electoral roll revisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:46 IST
West Bengal Board Exams 2023: Enhanced Security with 7,000 New Invigilators
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is all set to conduct the Class 12 board exams from February 12 to 27, with stringent security protocols to ensure a smooth process. Approximately 7.10 lakh candidates will take the exams, officials announced.

To bolster security and examination integrity, the Council has mandated CCTV cameras at all exam venues. Remarkably, this year 7,000 invigilators are being recruited from primary, upper primary, and secondary schools due to many higher secondary teachers participating in electoral roll revisions.

Additional security measures include designating over 100 venues as 'sensitive,' which will receive heightened supervision. The Council has also set up multiple distribution centers to ensure efficient logistics and timely delivery of exam materials.

TRENDING

1
Financial Implications of Reverting to Old Pension Scheme

Financial Implications of Reverting to Old Pension Scheme

 India
2
Strengthening Preparedness: Multi-State Earthquake Drill Shakes North-East

Strengthening Preparedness: Multi-State Earthquake Drill Shakes North-East

 India
3
Standoff in Parliament: Opposition Moves for Speaker's Ouster

Standoff in Parliament: Opposition Moves for Speaker's Ouster

 India
4
India Bolsters Cybercrime Defenses with High-Level Committee

India Bolsters Cybercrime Defenses with High-Level Committee

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026