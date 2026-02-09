Left Menu

Maharashtra's Three-Language Policy: A New Direction Under Jadhav's Guidance

The Narendra Jadhav committee has submitted its report to the Maharashtra government, outlining a three-language policy for schools. Formed to align with the NEP 2020 amid opposition to Hindi imposition, the committee's recommendations await cabinet review. The policy's revision follows protests against making Hindi compulsory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:35 IST
Maharashtra's Three-Language Policy: A New Direction Under Jadhav's Guidance
  • Country:
  • India

The Narendra Jadhav committee, tasked with establishing a three-language policy for Maharashtra's schools, has delivered its report to the state government, as announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Jadhav, an economist and educationist, led the panel formed in response to political opposition against mandatory Hindi in a Marathi-speaking region.

The committee's creation followed the backlash over an April government mandate requiring Hindi for classes 1 to 5. This policy was subsequently revised, making Hindi optional. The Jadhav panel's recommendations align with the National Education Policy 2020, aiming to accommodate diverse linguistic preferences in education.

Chief Minister Fadnavis has yet to disclose specifics of the panel's proposals but confirmed the report would enter the state cabinet deliberations soon. This development marks a critical step in refining Maharashtra's educational language policies amidst local political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra Panchayat Polls

Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra Panchayat Polls

 India
2
Justice for Abhaya: Rally Against Incomplete Investigations

Justice for Abhaya: Rally Against Incomplete Investigations

 India
3
EU Eyes Third-Country Ports on Sanctions List

EU Eyes Third-Country Ports on Sanctions List

 Belgium
4
Supreme Court Upholds Electoral Roll Integrity Amidst Political Tensions

Supreme Court Upholds Electoral Roll Integrity Amidst Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026