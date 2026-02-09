Maharashtra's Three-Language Policy: A New Direction Under Jadhav's Guidance

The Narendra Jadhav committee, tasked with establishing a three-language policy for Maharashtra's schools, has delivered its report to the state government, as announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Jadhav, an economist and educationist, led the panel formed in response to political opposition against mandatory Hindi in a Marathi-speaking region.

The committee's creation followed the backlash over an April government mandate requiring Hindi for classes 1 to 5. This policy was subsequently revised, making Hindi optional. The Jadhav panel's recommendations align with the National Education Policy 2020, aiming to accommodate diverse linguistic preferences in education.

Chief Minister Fadnavis has yet to disclose specifics of the panel's proposals but confirmed the report would enter the state cabinet deliberations soon. This development marks a critical step in refining Maharashtra's educational language policies amidst local political dynamics.

