Bihar School Meal Scare: 70 Children Ill After Lunch

Over 70 children fell ill after eating a mid-day meal at a government school in Bihar's Madhepura district. An investigation has been launched, and action will be taken against responsible parties. All affected students are now safe, but locals allege a lizard contaminated the food.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madhepura | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:37 IST
Bihar School Meal Scare: 70 Children Ill After Lunch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a concerning incident in Bihar's Madhepura district, over 70 children fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal at a government school. The incident occurred on Saturday at the Upgraded Middle School in Karu Tola, prompting an immediate response from local authorities.

The District Education Officer, Sanjay Kumar, confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause of the illness, with the promise of strict action against those responsible, particularly the NGO tasked with meal provision. Reports from locals suggest a lizard may have contaminated the food.

Despite the initial scare, all the children have been declared safe, according to hospital officials. One girl's condition was originally critical but she has since been discharged, alleviating widespread concern amongst parents and residents of the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

