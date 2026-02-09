Suspended Teacher Sparks Examination Integrity Probe

A school teacher from West Bengal has been suspended over allegations of helping students during the class 10 final examinations, authorities confirmed on Monday. The incident took place in the Malda district's Manikchak area.

Sanwar Ali Pervez, an assistant teacher at Mathurapur BSS School, was reportedly caught writing answers on a blank sheet during the mathematics paper. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) promptly suspended him, and an investigation has been initiated.

In related developments, eight students across multiple districts, including Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas, were caught using mobile phones and disqualified for examination rule violations. Allegations regarding the teacher's political affiliations have surfaced but remain unverified by the school.

(With inputs from agencies.)