West Bengal Para-Teachers Demand Pay Hike, Clash with Police

In West Bengal, para-teachers took to the streets on Tuesday, seeking a raise in their wages and clashing with law enforcement officials during a protest near the state education department's headquarters.

Approximately 500 members of the 'Sangrami Sikshak Mancha', a coalition of para-teacher organizations, marched from the Karunamoyee area but were obstructed by police before reaching Bikash Bhavan.

The protesters insisted on a meeting with state Education Minister Bratya Basu, though police prohibited their request. Bijon Naskar, an organization member, cited inadequate salaries of Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000, demanding a raise to Rs 15,000, as the reason for the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)