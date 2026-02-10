Left Menu

West Bengal Para-Teachers Demand Pay Hike, Clash with Police

Para-teachers in West Bengal protested near the state education headquarters over pay disputes, clashing with police. Approximately 500 demonstrators demanded a meeting with Education Minister Bratya Basu to address concerns about their current salaries. The police, citing prohibitory orders, halted the march, causing frustration among the protestors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:59 IST
In West Bengal, para-teachers took to the streets on Tuesday, seeking a raise in their wages and clashing with law enforcement officials during a protest near the state education department's headquarters.

Approximately 500 members of the 'Sangrami Sikshak Mancha', a coalition of para-teacher organizations, marched from the Karunamoyee area but were obstructed by police before reaching Bikash Bhavan.

The protesters insisted on a meeting with state Education Minister Bratya Basu, though police prohibited their request. Bijon Naskar, an organization member, cited inadequate salaries of Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000, demanding a raise to Rs 15,000, as the reason for the protest.

