The tragic death of a student during protests over unpaid financial aid has intensified unrest at Senegal's Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar. The government confirmed the fatality late Monday, following weeks of escalating confrontations amid delayed stipends.

Unverified footage depicting students leaping from flaming buildings underscores the chaos. Authorities have launched an investigation into the death of Abdoulaye Ba, a dental student, as protests underscore increasing public pressure due to Senegal's worsening financial woes. The administration, in power since April 2024, faces a $13 billion budget shortfall, one of Africa's most critical hidden debt crises.

Demonstrations, ongoing since December, have devolved into skirmishes between students and police. The government vows a thorough inquiry to determine legal accountability for Ba's death due to head trauma and blood loss. Despite official statements citing injuries during 'serious events', details remain sparse as the university announces indefinite closure.

