Tragic School Fatalities Spotlight Infrastructure Crisis in Tamil Nadu
A 17-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl died in Tamil Nadu following snake and insect bites at government schools. The incidents have prompted criticism from AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, who blamed inadequate infrastructure for student safety issues. An online video also raised concerns about student labor in schools.
- Country:
- India
A 17-year-old boy from Harithuvaramangalam succumbed to a snake bite at a government higher secondary school, revealing serious safety concerns in Tamil Nadu's educational institutions. Police have reported that the incident occurred last week, with the student failing to respond to treatment, and he died on February 8.
Adding to the tragedy, a three-year-old girl died on February 9 after being bitten by a venomous insect at a government primary school in Namakkal district. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the poor infrastructure of state-run schools under the DMK regime, calling it a prime reason for such incidents.
A social media video showing students cleaning an overhead water tank at a school in Kallakurichi district has further fueled criticisms. Palaniswami condemned the practice, questioning the safety protocols and student engagement in potentially dangerous tasks, urging the government to take immediate action and compensate the affected families.
ALSO READ
Ramadoss Lashes Out at DMK, Predicts Single-Digit Win in 2026
About 120 MPs of parties like Cong, DMK, SP have signed notice for moving resolution to remove LS Speaker Om Birla from office: Sources.
Vanathi Srinivasan Blames DMK for Delayed Railway Projects
Rising Tensions: DMK and Congress Navigating Alliance Challenges in Tamil Nadu
Trade Turmoil: DMK MP Criticizes India's US Trade Deal