Tragic School Fatalities Spotlight Infrastructure Crisis in Tamil Nadu

A 17-year-old boy from Harithuvaramangalam succumbed to a snake bite at a government higher secondary school, revealing serious safety concerns in Tamil Nadu's educational institutions. Police have reported that the incident occurred last week, with the student failing to respond to treatment, and he died on February 8.

Adding to the tragedy, a three-year-old girl died on February 9 after being bitten by a venomous insect at a government primary school in Namakkal district. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the poor infrastructure of state-run schools under the DMK regime, calling it a prime reason for such incidents.

A social media video showing students cleaning an overhead water tank at a school in Kallakurichi district has further fueled criticisms. Palaniswami condemned the practice, questioning the safety protocols and student engagement in potentially dangerous tasks, urging the government to take immediate action and compensate the affected families.