Tragic Death Sparks Unrest at Senegal's Premier University

Senegal's Cheikh Anta Diop University is in turmoil after student Abdoulaye Ba dies amidst protests over unpaid financial aid. The unrest is tied to Senegal's financial crisis, causing tensions between students and authorities. A government inquiry and rights group condemnation add to the growing discontent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:16 IST
A tragic incident at Senegal's Cheikh Anta Diop University has intensified unrest among students protesting unpaid financial aid. Abdoulaye Ba, a second-year dental student, died during the chaos, igniting further clashes with security forces. Footage shows desperate escapes from a burning campus building.

Government officials have launched an investigation into Ba's death, while the administration grapples with severe financial issues, including a hidden $13 billion debt. Protests have turned violent, with students and police in conflict as dissatisfaction with the government's management grows.

Rights organizations have criticized the police's excessive force, and the university has paused operations. Concerns over the nation's fiscal future and broken promises from leadership fuel public anguish, impacting negotiations with the IMF for financial aid.

