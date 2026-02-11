Rising Concerns: Safety Challenges in Australian Early Childhood Services

The number of serious incidents in Australian early childhood services has risen, according to a recent Productivity Commission report. With figures reaching 160 incidents per 100 services in 2024-25, the increase has spurred concerns about child safety across the nation.

Serious incidents, which include events compromising a child's health or safety, have seen a persistent rise, even with reforms on child protection and safety conditions. The report underscores that staffing challenges, regulatory demands, and management quality play crucial roles in the current scenario.

Despite regulatory frameworks, the quality of care varies significantly across the sector, often influenced by whether the service is for-profit or not. Current debates call for improved working conditions and management capabilities as efforts intensify to address these growing safety challenges.

