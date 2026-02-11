Left Menu

Educators Embrace AI: Transforming Classrooms with TeachBetter.ai

The integration of AI in education is being led by educators who are transforming teaching practices through platforms like TeachBetter.ai. A new report reveals ten crucial AI use cases in education, demonstrating how teachers shift from rote memorization to deeper learning and real-world applications using AI technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:27 IST
Educators Embrace AI: Transforming Classrooms with TeachBetter.ai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking study, TeachBetter.ai outlines how educators are integrating artificial intelligence into classrooms to transform teaching methodologies. The report identifies ten pivotal AI uses that highlight a shift from speculative application to real-world impact.

TeachBetter.ai Version 4.0 introduces a Live Quiz & Poll Generator, allowing teachers to conduct and evaluate quizzes almost instantaneously. With over 115,000 resources generated, teachers are employing AI for designing lessons, assessments, and classroom management.

The study emphasizes that AI contributes by freeing up teachers' time, enabling them to focus on student engagement and deeper understanding. TeachBetter.ai aims to support this educational evolution by providing comprehensive and user-friendly AI tools.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate Over Chief Minister's Remarks in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

Tensions Escalate Over Chief Minister's Remarks in Jammu and Kashmir Assembl...

 India
2
Firestorm Labs and Orqa: Revolutionizing Defense with the Firestorm Squall

Firestorm Labs and Orqa: Revolutionizing Defense with the Firestorm Squall

 Global
3
Controversial Appointment: Erdogan Names New Turkish Justice Minister

Controversial Appointment: Erdogan Names New Turkish Justice Minister

 Global
4
BIEPA Calls for Balanced Ethanol Allocation Amid Legal Developments

BIEPA Calls for Balanced Ethanol Allocation Amid Legal Developments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026