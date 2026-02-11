Mass Cheating Scandal Rocks Maharashtra HSC Exams
A mass copying scandal was uncovered during the Class 12 English examination in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. An FIR was filed against 23 people, including invigilators. CCTV confirmed the cheating, prompting officials to replace the exam staff and initiate disciplinary actions against the involved personnel.
A shocking case of mass cheating has been revealed during the Class 12 English exam in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, leading to an FIR against 23 individuals, including exam invigilators.
According to police, the incident occurred on the first day of examinations at Jaitapur in Kannad taluka, where students were found copying from each other, confirmed by CCTV footage.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education and local police are taking stringent measures by changing the exam center staff and investigating those involved under the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices Act, 1982.
(With inputs from agencies.)
