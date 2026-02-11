Kerala Launches Study on Digital Addiction in Children

Kerala General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty has announced a comprehensive study on digital addiction among children, highlighting its significance amid the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and other global technological sectors.

The state has appointed a five-member expert committee headed by General Education Secretary K Vasuki to delve into the matter, following a wave of complaints and incidents directed at the Education Department. The committee, consisting of experts including Dr Arun B Nair and Professor N S Sreekanth, will submit its findings within three months, Sivankutty stated at a press conference.

Additionally, the minister confirmed the approval of revised curriculum reports aimed at reducing the weight of school bags, with implementation set for the upcoming academic year. This decision comes after extensive public feedback on draft reports, which were available on the SCERT website until the end of January.

(With inputs from agencies.)