Delhi's AI-Driven Education Revolution: CM SHRI Schools Set to Transform Learning

The Delhi government plans to upgrade 75 CM SHRI schools with AI-enabled facilities, including smart boards and robotics labs. These schools will align with the National Education Policy 2020 and focus on skill-based education. Admissions from Class 6 will involve an aptitude test, with reserved seats for various categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:38 IST
The Delhi government is set to revolutionize education by upgrading 75 CM SHRI schools with state-of-the-art AI-enabled learning environments. These institutions will feature smart boards, projectors, and other advanced infrastructures to foster future-ready education.

Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, these schools aim to specialize in skill-based and competency-focused education, preparing students for global challenges. Facilities will include AI-powered learning hubs, digital teaching methods, and stress-reducing flexible assessments.

Campuses will boast smart classrooms, AI-enabled libraries, and robotics labs, alongside promoting sustainable practices. Admissions from Class 6 will be based on aptitude tests, with significant seat reservations for students from government schools and underrepresented groups. These schools will transition to Central Board of Secondary Education affiliation as the Delhi Board of School Education phases out.

