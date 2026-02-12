Left Menu

Defying disability, Nanded teen writes Class XII exam with his feet

The only difference is that he is writing his papers using his feet he has no hands. He scored 64 per cent in his Class 10 exams....His struggle is an inspiration to society and I am proud of him, said Surajs father Shivraj Ubale. His determination is truly commendable, said principal Ghorband.

PTI | Nanded | Updated: 12-02-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 21:44 IST
Like lakhs of other students across Maharashtra, Suraj Shivraj Ubale is appearing for the state board's Class 12 examinations that began from Tuesday. The only difference is that he is writing his papers using his feet; he has no hands. He had the option of using a scribe, but he decided to write his papers himself, said his parents. Ubale, resident of Gadegaon village, is appearing for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam at Shri Shivaji College in Kandhar town of the district. On the first day, he left other candidates and supervisers stunned when he calmly balanced himself on his seat, gripped a pen between his toes, and started writing the English paper. Deputy tehsildar Urmila Kulkarni, centre superintendent Ashok Varpade, principal Murlidhar Ghorband and other officials expressed admiration for his resilience. ''My son has been differently-abled since birth. He eats with his feet. His feet are his hands. He scored 64 per cent in his Class 10 exams....His struggle is an inspiration to society and I am proud of him,'' said Suraj's father Shivraj Ubale. ''He could have taken a writer for the exam, but he chose to overcome his disability with dignity and courage. His determination is truly commendable,'' said principal Ghorband.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

