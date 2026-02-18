Punjab's Sikhya Kranti: Crackdown on School Negligence

In an unexpected move, Punjab's Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has issued show-cause notices to six teachers at a government primary school in Machhiwara. This development came after Bains conducted a surprise inspection, uncovering significant management shortcomings.

The inspection revealed that students were struggling with basic questions, prompting the School Education Department to address the lapses and initiate corrective measures. Notices were served to the Block Resource Coordinator, the head teacher, an associate teacher, and multiple elementary training teachers.

This decisive action is a part of the Bhagwant Singh Mann administration's ongoing Sikhya Kranti initiative, aimed at reforming and improving learning outcomes in government schools. Minister Bains reaffirmed the government's zero-tolerance policy for negligence in education, emphasizing the importance of classroom accountability for shaping children's futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)