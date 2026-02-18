Left Menu

Robotic Dog Controversy: Galgotias University Faces Expo Exit

Galgotias University was asked to vacate its stall at the AI Impact Summit following a controversy over displaying a Chinese-made robotic dog as its own innovation. The university issued an apology and clarified the misunderstanding, emphasizing its commitment to student learning and innovation.

New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:55 IST
Robotic Dog Controversy: Galgotias University Faces Expo Exit
Galgotias University, a private institution, was directed to vacate its stall at the AI Impact Summit amid a controversy surrounding the display of a robotic dog falsely claimed as an original innovation by the university. The robotic device was identified as a Unitree Go2 from China's Unitree Robotics, widely used in education globally.

The incident sparked widespread criticism on social media, prompting the institution to apologize, citing a miscommunication by a poorly-informed staff member. IT Secretary S Krishnan underscored the government's stance against exhibiting items that are misrepresented as original creations, aiming to maintain the integrity of innovation exhibits.

Despite the setback, the university reiterated its dedication to equipping students with hands-on experience in AI programming, emphasizing its role in fostering innovative skills amid increasing focus on developing AI talent. Additional Secretary Abhishek Singh stressed that while innovation should be promoted, it must not mislead the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

