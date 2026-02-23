Reformation Plans to Address Britain's Special Education Crisis

In an urgent bid to avert financial breakdown, Britain will reveal comprehensive reforms to England's special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) system.

The Labour government is acting as rising demand and costs could culminate in a £6 billion financial burden by the end of the decade. Recent measures saw them writing off a majority of SEND-related council deficits to prevent insolvency threats, with the government prepared to fully assume the system's cost by 2028.

A central element of the proposed £4 billion reforms includes early intervention enhancements and promoting inclusive education within mainstream schools. While campaigners express concerns about possible cost-cutting impacts on children, Education Minister Bridget Phillipson assures a commitment to improving outcomes and efficient fund allocation. Critics, however, warn that without ensuring existing EHCPs and specialist support, vulnerable children may be at risk.