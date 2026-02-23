Legacy of Excellence: Honoring Prof. J. Philip

The Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship (XIME) has announced the passing of its Founder Chairman, Chevalier Prof. J. Philip, a pioneering figure in Indian management education. Professor Philip's remarkable career began at XLRI Jamshedpur in 1960, where he played a crucial role in advancing the institute's flagship PGDM program by 1970.

During his tenure as Director of IIM Bangalore from 1985 to 1991, Prof. Philip spearheaded a period of transformation characterized by academic consolidation and innovative program development. His influence extended beyond IIM Bangalore as he established the Management Training Institute of SAIL and founded XIME, a premier business school now recognized globally for its academic rigour and integrity.

Prof. Philip's expansive legacy endures through XIME's ongoing commitment to excellence and impact. His career-long contributions to management education earned him numerous national and international accolades, most recently the Papal honor, 'Commander of the Order of Saint Gregory the Great.' The XIME community joins in mourning his loss while celebrating his life and enduring influence on education.

(With inputs from agencies.)