Supreme Court to Evaluate NEET-PG Cut-off Reduction Impact on Medical Education Quality

The Supreme Court will assess the impact of the drastic reduction in the qualifying marks for NEET-PG 2025-26 on postgraduate medical education standards. The cut-off adjustment aims to address seat vacancies, with concerns about maintaining education quality, highlighting debates over academic and policy decisions within medical education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:01 IST
The Supreme Court is set to scrutinize the sharp reduction in qualifying marks for NEET-PG 2025-26, focusing on its potential effect on the quality of postgraduate medical education. A bench led by Justice PS Narasimha expressed concerns about educational standards during a hearing of petitions challenging the cut-off reduction.

Arguments presented by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati highlighted that the decision stemmed from the necessity to fill vacancies, pointing out that NEET-PG is more about ranking candidates than certifying their competence. Bhati argued that the reduction was in line with administrative practice to prevent seat wastage.

Petitioners challenged a notice by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences citing constitutional violations. The government defended the move, stating it wasn't unprecedented and underscored that such policy determinations fall within expert regulatory authority, with the aim of maximizing seat allocation across medical specialities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

